Global WholeHealth Partners Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of GWHP stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

