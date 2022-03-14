Global WholeHealth Partners Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of GWHP stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
