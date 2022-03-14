GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $186,882.67 and $117.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,671.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.53 or 0.06543620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00264154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.00727750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00468727 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00380735 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

