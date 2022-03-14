GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of GMS worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

