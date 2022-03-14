GoldFund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $129.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 104.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. GoldFund has a market cap of $360,991.64 and approximately $129.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 116.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007764 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 102.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 191.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.