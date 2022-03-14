Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

GSBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.