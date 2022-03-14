GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.50

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 42613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Get GoPro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.