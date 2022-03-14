Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 469.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Graham worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Graham by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Graham by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 74,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $582.43 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

