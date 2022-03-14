Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.