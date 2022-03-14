Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 199,894 shares of company stock worth $1,830,813 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.36. 1,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

