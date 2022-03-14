Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) One Day Volume Tops $406,128.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $406,128.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104963 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

