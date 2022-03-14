Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $744.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00270533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

