Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graybug Vision in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.21 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

