Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 46,008 shares.The stock last traded at $59.97 and had previously closed at $59.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

