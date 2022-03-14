Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Green Dot worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 264,032 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

