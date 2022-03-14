GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.80

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $494.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 132.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

