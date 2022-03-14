Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 48200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,170,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

