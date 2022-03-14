Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $187.46 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

