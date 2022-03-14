Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GRVI traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 77,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Grove has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grove by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grove during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grove during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grove during the third quarter worth $29,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

