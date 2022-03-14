Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000.

