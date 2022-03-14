Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading Down 4%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Carso stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. ( OTCMKTS:GPOVY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

