GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

GVP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

