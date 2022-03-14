Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $289,823.16 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

