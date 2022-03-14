Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,252 shares.The stock last traded at $12.07 and had previously closed at $11.44.

GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $700.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

