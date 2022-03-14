Gulden (NLG) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $5,831.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001294 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,671,782 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

