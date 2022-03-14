Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.89.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

HAL stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

