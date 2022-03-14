Handy Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $91,947.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

