Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,452. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

