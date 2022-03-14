Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Lowered to €205.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €210.00 ($228.26) to €205.00 ($222.83) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €188.00 ($204.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.99. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.