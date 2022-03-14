Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($181.52) to €165.00 ($179.35) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($130.43) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

