Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT Raised to €150.00 at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($130.43) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($181.52) to €165.00 ($179.35) in a research report on Monday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $11.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.38. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.