Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will announce $87.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the lowest is $86.88 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $429.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

HRMY stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

