Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
HARP opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
