Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

HARP opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

