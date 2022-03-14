Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 34.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

