Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $91.10 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 103.8% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00008983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $91.10 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.34 or 0.06554442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00267126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.29 or 0.00730053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00472667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00378051 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,043,343 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

