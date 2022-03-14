HC Wainwright Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $18.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 358.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

HARP stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

