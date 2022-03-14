HCI Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for HCI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $685.89 million, a P/E ratio of 238.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

