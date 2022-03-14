Head-To-Head Analysis: Oscar Health (OSCR) vs. The Competition

Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oscar Health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oscar Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 1 2 3 0 2.33 Oscar Health Competitors 107 1130 2301 45 2.64

Oscar Health currently has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 106.77%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -31.11% -35.39% -16.59% Oscar Health Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $1.84 billion -$572.61 million -2.43 Oscar Health Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.68

Oscar Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oscar Health competitors beat Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

