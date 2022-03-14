Head to Head Survey: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) versus BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.70% 24.85% 8.28% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Volatility and Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 5 8 0 2.50 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 264.54%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 1.04 $2.65 billion $0.78 10.83 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport. The Digital Services segment provides software and services in the areas of digital business support systems, operational support systems, cloud communication, cloud core, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment includes networks and information technology managed services, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance. The Emerging Business and Other segment encompasses emerging business, Iconectiv, Red Bee Media, and Media Solutions. The company was founded by Lars Magnus Ericsson in 1876 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.