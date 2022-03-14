Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Tops $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00172949 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00025909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00370214 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053119 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

