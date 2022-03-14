HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($60.22) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.17) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.83) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.02) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.32) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.26) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.25 ($80.20).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI traded up €0.94 ($1.03) on Monday, hitting €55.72 ($61.01). 1,073,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($51.47) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($88.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.87.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.