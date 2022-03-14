Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00265136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.