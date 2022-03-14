Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI opened at $150.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herc by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Herc by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Herc by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.