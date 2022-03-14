Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital makes up 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hercules Capital worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.02. 811,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

