Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,291 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.74% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.92 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $350.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

