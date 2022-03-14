HHG Capital Corp’s (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 21st

HHG Capital’s (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 21st. HHG Capital had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 21st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ HHGCU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. HHG Capital has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHGCU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

