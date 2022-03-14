Hifi Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $268.32 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $81.24 million and approximately $268.32 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

