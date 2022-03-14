Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 401,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

