Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.03

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 91124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,503. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

