Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 931.60 ($12.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 933.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.58.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

