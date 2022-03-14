Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $26.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $26.53 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $126.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.13 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $141.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $38.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

